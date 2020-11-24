Govt releases Ksh 4.7 billion to Inua Jamii beneficiaries

The government has released Ksh 4.7 billion to be paid to beneficiaries enrolled in the Inua Jamii cash transfer programme.

A total of 1,091,166 beneficiaries are set to receive Ksh 4000 each starting Monday to cover the July-August 2020 payment cycle.

According to Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the money will be paid to beneficiaries who successfully opened bank accounts for the three programmes under the Consolidated Cash Transfer Programme (CCTP) and were successfully submitted to the Consolidated Cash Transfer Management Information System (CCTP MIS).

The programme was initiated to cushion orphans, vulnerable children, the elderly and people living with disabilities.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



293,665 beneficiaries enrolled in the Orphans and Vulnerable Children cash transfer programme will receive Ksh 1,174,728,000 with 763,553 older persons set to receive Ksh 3,056,096,000.

33,948 beneficiaries enrolled under the Persons with Severe Disability cash transfer programme will receive Ksh 135,820,000.

Beneficiaries or caregivers will be able to access the payment at any time over the next six months with the beneficiaries allowed to withdraw all or a part of this amount at any time during the six-month period.

The funds will be channeled through the Co-operative Bank Ltd, Equity Bank Kenya Ltd, KCB Bank Kenya Ltd, and Kenya Post Office Savings Bank.

Beneficiaries or caregivers are required to produce their Inua Jamii payment cards and Identity card to receive the payments while first time payees will transact bio-metrically.