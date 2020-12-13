Govt releases draft policy on street families

The government has released a national draft policy on rehabilitation of street families.

Labour Cabinet Secretary, Simon Chelagui says the 27-page document has been developed to address the concerns of street families by providing a framework to guide and coordinate rescue, rehabilitation, reintegration, re-socialization and prevention interventions for street families for improved service delivery.

This will be realised through the establishment of a policy coordination framework and governance mechanism on rehabilitation of street families; harmonisation of strategies, programmes and interventions targeting rehabilitation of street families and provision of standard operating procedures for rehabilitation and social protection of street families.

The policy will be implemented by state and non-state actors through a well-elaborated national framework which brings on board Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), County Governments and other non-state actors.

“One of the key strategies is the mainstreaming of street families issues in all policies, plans and programmes in all MDAs, County Governments and non-state actors”, said Chelagui.

The policy will guide the rehabilitation initiatives at the county level.

“In order to ensure coherence in the coordination of street families rehabilitation initiatives at the national, county, and sub-county levels, this policy provides a framework upon which all interventions will be anchored, and my Ministry will provide overall leadership” added Chelagui.

The street families menace has been exacerbated by a lack of national policy on rehabilitation.

In June the ministry launched a National Street Families Census Report with Nairobi county recording the highest number of street families at 15,337, followed by Mombasa at (7,529), Kisumu (2,746), Uasin Gishu (2,147) and Nakuru at 2,005.

In March 2003, the Government of Kenya established the Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund (SFRTF) with the aim of spearheading national government response to restore dignity to street families and eradicate the problem.