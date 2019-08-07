Govt repositions technology for economic growth

Deputy President William Ruto has said the Government has repositioned technology as a driver of the country’s economic growth.

The Deputy President said technology is a prime enabler of sustainable competitiveness, with the power to elevate the country to middle-income level.

Speaking during the Young Scientists Kenya Awards, ceremony, held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi, on Wednesday, the Deputy President asked Kenyans to support the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) if the country was to achieve its development goals.

Present were Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, Principal Secretaries Kevit Desai (TVET), Colleta Suda (University Education and Research), Belio Kipsang (Education), Head Of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Ireland Ambassador to Kenya Fionnuala Quinlan and Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom.

Dr Ruto said the country has identified the gaps responsible for its failure to attain its technological needs citing the 8-4-4 system of education, a move, he added, has forced the Government to embrace CBC.

“I wish to appeal to all our stakeholders to work to together in ensuring successful implementation of CBC whose focus is more of science, innovation and technology as the only way to achieve our development as a country,” said Dr Ruto.

‘This will ensure our education system responds to that of our development paradigm,” added the Deputy President.

He assured Education Cabinet Secretary Prof Magoha that the Government was committed and would do everything possible to ensure successful implementation of CBC.

“With no proper education and proper training, our Vision 2030 might just be the other way round, Vision 3020. Our education system should just be tandem of the requirements of where we want to go as a nation,” said Dr Ruto.