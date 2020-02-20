Govt rolls out training for women doing cross border trade

The Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development has rolled out a training programme targeting women involved in cross border trade to enhance their capacity to benefit from the EAC integration process.

The training will mainly target women traders in border counties on the simplified guidelines to EAC trade rules and regulations.

The Ministry is targeting 50,000 women traders from border counties such as Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Busia and Homa Bay to sensitize them about rules and regulations on EAC trade.

East Africa Community Principal Secretary Dr. Kevit Desai says the government is keen to ensure that the traders reap maximum benefits.

Speaking in Kisumu during the launch of the training, the PS said access to information regarding the goods and services allowed for trade in each partner state, the standards and authorization certifications required and taxes and tariffs applicable posed a big challenge to cross border women traders.

To address the challenge, the ministry in partnership with the International Labour Organization, has embarked on development of a simplified guide to EAC trade rules, regulations and Procedures.

The trained traders are expected to conduct peer-to-peer grassroots training to ensure those who did not get an opportunity to attend the workshop are sensitized.