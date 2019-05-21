Govt rules out negotiations with Al-Shabaab over abducted Cuban doctors

The Kenya government has ruled out any negotiations with Al-Shabaab militia who abducted two Cuban doctors in Mandera last month.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma says Al-Shaabab is designated a terror group and the Kenya government cannot as a matter of policy discuss ransom with such elements.

She, however, said efforts were on course to secure their release.

It is now over a month since Cuban doctors Dr Assel Herera Correa and Dr Landy Rodriguez were kidnapped by Al Shabaab militants in Mandera town.

Latest reports indicated that the militants purportedly demanded Ksh 150 million to release them.

Foreign Affairs Monica Juma, however, ruled out such a move.

The CS, however, said there are hopes that the ongoing security operation will help secure the doctors.

The CS who held talks with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, appealed for EU support for Kenya’s bid to have Al Shabaab listed as a terrorist organization under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 of 1999.

Mogherini hailed the good relations between Kenya and the European Union.