Gov’t says it has attained 6.9pc growth in job creation

The Government now says it has achieved a 6.9pc growth in the job creation program, particularly in the formal sector.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said job opportunities have subsequently increased from 2.9 Million to 3.1 Million in the last year.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria termed the achievement a great milestone bearing in mind that millions of Kenyans are jobless. This even as he called on Kenyans to give the Kenya Kwanza Administration ample time to deliver on their pledges.

Kenya Kwanza Government on Wednesday took stock of achievements made so far in three ministries 16 months in office in an initiative dubbed government road show.

The focus was on the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports as well as the Ministry of Agriculture.

At the same time, the government has achieved 360pc in the National Social Security Fund with the savings graph moving from Ksh 1.4 billion to 6.5 billion.

In the meantime, the beneficiaries of the social protection fund that is targeting the elderly, People with Disabilities PWDs as well as orphans have tremendously increased from 1.2 million people to 2.5 million.

Mwaura says the government road show that kicked off on Tuesday is aimed at establishing successes made as well as challenges that different ministries go through while executing their mandate.