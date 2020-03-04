Govt says there are no positive cases of Coronavirus in the Country

The Government has assured Kenyans that there is not a single positive case of Corona virus in the Country.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho says they have put in place stringent measures to ensure that coronavirus doesn’t find its way into the Country.

Kibicho says the Government has trained immigration officers at respective entry points for screening purposes.

Speaking when he appeared before a Parliament joint Committee Kibicho confirmed that, “no single case of the COVID 19 has been reported in the Country and immigration officers at airports have been adequately trained to deal with any eventuality.”

Kibicho who was accompanied by the CS for Transport James Macharia called on Kenyans to remain vigilant adding that Government will play its role in ensuring Kenya remains free from the virus.

Macharia on the other hand told the committee that there hasn’t been a flight arriving into the Country from China directly.

He said through various plane captains, his Ministry has been able to monitor all passengers and ensure no passenger with a direct link to China is allowed into the Country.

He said the Ministry has collected the database of the 239 passengers who arrived into the Country from China a week ago, and is currently monitoring their progress.

Macharia also revealed that the Ministry of Transport is in consultations with other stakeholders on where to evacuate Kenyan students stranded in China.

Already Kenya Airways has suspended flights to and from China as precaution measure.