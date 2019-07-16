Authority seeks to tame rising cases of procurement malpractices

The government is banking on the newly launched five-year Public Procurement Regulatory Authority strategic plan to stem rising cases of procurement malpractices.

Public Procurement Administrative Review Board Chair Faith Waigwa says the situation has seen the Board arbitrate on at least 3 procurement disputes weekly.

The scourge of corruption in public procurement for long bedeviled Kenya and to some extend undermined government programs.

To remedy this, the Authority has rolled out a new five-year strategic plan seeking to seal some of the gaps.

The Authority has identified six themes among them – compliance and enforcement of standards that is expected to foster quality assurance along the value chain that has often been a point of contention between procurement entities and service providers.

All those participating in the procurement process under the new dispensation will access crucial information on tenders in efforts geared at enforcing transparency and accountability.

PPRA Chair Andrew Musangi says this will go a long way in dissuading corrupt elements in the public procurement system.

There has been an increase in procurement malpractices especially at the county level, mainly affecting small businesses that has seen some close shop.

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority has recommending stiffer penalties for those convicted of breaching procurement rules as well as increasing public awareness about tendering processes to boost compliance.

Waigwa is optimistic that the legal and regulatory framework underscored in the plan will provide the requisite guidelines for operations along the value chain.

Going forward the Authority has recommended that Government implement stiff penalties for breaches to procurement requirements and build capacity strengthening of procurement practitioners on adherence to procurement regulations.