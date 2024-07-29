Govt sends off teachers to America, commits to safeguard welfare of Kenyan...

The government has reiterated its commitment to safeguard and protect the rights and welfare of the Kenyan diaspora.

This as well as to integrating valuable contributions of the Kenyan diaspora into the nation-building processes.

Speaking during the send-off of a cohort of Kenyan teachers who have secured job placements in various district schools across the United States of America, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urged the teachers to elevate Kenya’s education standards on the international stage.

“Today, we proudly send-off a cohort of Kenyan teachers who have secured job placements in various district schools across the United States of America.” Said CS Mudavadi.

Adding that: “As ambassadors of Kenya’s values and aspirations, I urge these educators to elevate our nation’s education standards on the international stage and to serve as an inspiration for others who aspire to work abroad, not only in education but across diverse sectors.”

He said this move is a testament of the governments’ commitment to support professional development and facilitate skills transfer as a result of the global job market demands and emerging opportunities.