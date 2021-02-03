Govt set to commence disarmament in the northern region to fix insecurity

Plans are underway for a major security operation in Northern Kenya specifically aimed at disarming feuding communities in Marsabit and neighboring counties.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i says the exercise is part of the progressive long-term vision for peace and security for the region.

Speaking in the National Assembly where he had been invited by the Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security to deliberate on increased insecurity in the county, Dr. Matiang’I noted that possession of illegal firearms among the communities has been a major contributory factor to

the frequent inter-communal conflicts in the county, adding that the police are hot on the heels of the perpetrators and some leaders who have been arming them.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Matiangi noted that recovering guns in the wrong hands is the appropriate response to the evolving fragility of the situation, which has been aggravated by toxic battles for supremacy by scheming politicians and tribal animosity.

“During the last voluntary disarmament exercise, 342 firearms were surrendered. However, many more weapons still remain in the hands of the locals,” he said, adding that the trend is hinged on the longstanding culture of revenge attacks.

Dr. Matiang’i also took issue with the partisan approach to the conflict by leaders, who take sides in favour of their communities.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, competition over the control of power and county resources has also been intensifying since 2013 when the implementation of devolution began.

Matiangi says the ensuing conflict in Marsabit is “a costly affair” that has led to avoidable loss of lives, displacement of local populations, malicious destruction of property, and disruption of economic activities in the county.”

“Plans are underway to operationalize the recommended police stations and posts in the vast county. The officers will also be provided with adequate modern equipment, including armored vehicles, dog units, and even drones.” He disclosed

The Government also plans to delocalize police personnel born and working in the county. Besides, various agencies, led by the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) has begun monitoring social media and vernacular FM stations to check for inciting messages for further action.

The Committee, through its Chairperson, Hon. Paul Koinange, prescribed the stepping up of the convention of security and community peace meetings to complement police crackdown on perpetrators and sponsors of the clashes.