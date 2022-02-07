Govt. set to complete 600 affordable housing units in Nakuru

Public and private investors have pumped more than Kshs. 2.3 trillion in affordable housing projects in the country.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga says the projects have managed to deliver more than 200 thousand units in the last five years.

According to the State Department of housing, an analysis of registered projects by the National Construction Authority, between 2017 and October 2021 shows that there are 269 housing projects spread in different parts of the Country.

The projects are at different stages of completion. According to the ministry of Housing data, these projects have a cumulative contract sum amounting to Kshs. 2.3 trillion.

Speaking in Nakuru Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga pointed out that the Bondeni affordable housing project is a good example of the public-private partnership agreement.

In the deal, the private investor was in charge of funding while the government provided a 7.5-acre piece of land formerly occupied by municipal houses to make the new units affordable.

The PS further revealed that the Civil Servants Housing Scheme which facilitates civil servants to access housing has purchased 20 percent of the units.

The 30 months project is set to be complete by December 2023 and will have 45 one-bedroom units each at Kshs. 1.55 million, 180 two-bedroom units each at Kshs. 3.15 million, and 380 three-bedroom units at Kshs. 4.25 million each.