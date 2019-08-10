Govt set to increase land under pyrethrum production

Written By: Charles Opati
The Ministry of Agriculture has embarked on the process of increasing land under pyrethrum production from the current 6,000 hectares to and 8,000 hectares in the next one year.

Under the programme, production of the product is expected to will hit 18,000 tonnes annually with the government targeting China as the new market.

Once a promising sector, pyrethrum farming has suffered turbulence in recent years experiencing near collapse.

According to Agriculture Cabinet Mwangi Kiunjuri however, the government remains keen to revive the sector which at one time generated billions of shillings annually.

“We are keen to revive this sector and our plans is to increase acreage from the current 6,000 to 18,000 in the next one year,” he said.

Speaking in Gilgil during a farmer’s field day, Kiunjuri said the government was in the process of restructuring the Pyrethrum Processing Company so that it could support farmers through the provision of seedlings.

Speaking at the same forum, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said his administration has allocated Ksh 45 million towards buying more seedlings which would be supplied to farmers within the county.

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari says the sector can transform the fortunes of the local community.

“Through the CDF we are keen to rehabilitate feeder roads in this constituency so that farmers can easily ferry their produce to the market,” she said.

According to Agriculture Principal Secretary Professor Hamadi Boga, pyrethrum production currently stands at 500 tones per year following drop-in farmers involved in the production.

