Gov’t set to kick off TB vaccination for children below 15 years

The national government is set to begin a vaccination exercise against tuberculosis (TB) that will be administered to children below 15years of age.

Speaking at karucho Catholic church in Gichugu constituency Kirinyaga county,the Principal Secretary in the ministry of health Mary Muthoni revealed that 11 percent of of TB patients consist of children under 15years

She urged parents not to ignore coughs in their children or assume it to be common cold and take children to the hospital for check ups incase of persistent coughs.

The PS emphasised the need to observe general hygiene in order to overcome diseases caused by poor sanitation.

In addition, the PS revealed that the national government is in the process of introducing community health promoters who will volunteer at the local villages and pay visits to patients with minor complications.

The health promoters will also administer first aid and they will be compensated with a monthly stipend.