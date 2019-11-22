Govt set to place Ksh 3b procurement order with Jua Kali

The government through the State Department for Housing and Urban Development (SDHUD) is set to place a three billion shillings procurement order with the informal sector to produce 100,000 doors and 120,000 windows for the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP).

In a bid to create economic opportunities for the informal sector in the country, the government is calling upon the informal sector players in the Jua Kali sector to work within their associations to enable them access opportunities as project suppliers of doors and windows for the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) projects in Nairobi’s Starehe and Shauri Moyo estates.

Speaking during the opening of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMESs) Jua Kali Sensitisation Programme and launch of the Jua Kali Production Manual, the State Department of Housing Principal Secretary Mr. Charles Hinga encouraged the informal sector to form associations where they can register to provide construction components and materials.

He said the Ministry has ring-fenced some components used in construction of homes to ensure that the Jua Kali sector can supply inputs to the programme, since the sector is a big contributor to employment in the country and a key enabler of the manufacturing sector.

Mr. Hinga said “The ministry has ring fenced 69 items which must be supplied by our Jua Kali sector,” and added that the government is keen to promote the sector so that it can continue to contribute to the project and the sectors growth.

“Our people know how to make doors and windows, we are giving them access to the market to enable them build their country and to also create employment, “said the PS.

Regarding funding, Mr. Hinga announced that a Multi-Agency Committee led by National Construction Authority (NCA) has been put in place to provide the players with 30 percent advance payment upon the successful bidding process.

The Ministry in partnership with the State Department for Industrialisation, State Department of Cooperatives, National Construction Authority, Kenya Bureau of Standards, The National Industrial Training Authority, State Department of Vocational and Technical Training, Kenya National Trading Corporation, Kenya Industrial Estates and other agencies will form a network that will facilitate the Jua Kali to manufacture and supply the ring fenced items for affordable housing projects across the country.

The Principal Secretary, State Department for Industrialisation, Dr. Francis Owino, said the informal sector has the greatest potential to enable the realisation of the Big 4 Agenda and economic growth as critical players in the production of construction materials and components.

He said the aim of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Jua Kali Production Manual for the components of the AHP is to provide stakeholders with knowledge on the standards required to design and manufacture components for affordable housing projects.

“By standardising the design and production of these items it will be possible to utilise Jua Kali manufacturers across the country and in this way provide them with new income generation opportunities,” said the PS.

In his remarks the National Construction Authority Executive Director Eng. Maurice Akech said the Jua Kali Production Manual will provide guidance on the AHP standards and aspirations on the quality of the components to be produced by the sector.

On his part, the Jua Kali Association National Chairman, Richard Muteti, challenged the Jua Kali Association members across the country to form groups to make it easier for the government to transact with associations instead of dealing with various individual Jua Kali entrepreneurs.

Earlier in the year, the State Department for Housing and Urban Development contracted three Nairobi based Jua Kali associations (Ngokamka Jua kali Group) in the pilot phase of developing an integration model for MSMEs.

The Group successfully won a contract to supply 8,400 windows and 7,000 doors for the first flagship project under the Affordable Housing Programme at Park Road. 228 units were recently completed in the first phase of the Park Road project and the units have utilised doors from the Ngokamka Group.