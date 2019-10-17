Govt sets aside Ksh 400 to mitigate floods

Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui says the Government has set aside Ksh 400 million to mitigate against the adverse effects of floods affecting parts of the country.

The development coming as sections of the country continue to reel from the effects of the ongoing short rains with four people having lost their lives last evening after the vehicle they were traveling in was swept away by raging waters in Kitui County.

The onset of the short rains continues to wreak havoc across several parts of the country.

Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui cited the North eastern region as one of the areas which has suffered the brunt of ongoing floods.

to mitigate against the adverse effects, Chelugui says that the Government has set aside 400 million shillings for construction of dykes and clearing of water ways in affected areas.

His announcement coming even as four people lost their lives last evening after the vehicle they were traveling in was swept by raging waters in Kitui County.

The four who are said to be employees of a local telecommunication firm drowned at Mutindi River as they attempted to drive through a flooded section.

Confirming the incident, Kitui West sub county police commander John Sawe says two people including the driver of the ill fated vehicle managed to escape unhurt during the late Wednesday evening incident.

And in Baringo South, a flood alert has been issued following the heavy rains which is likely to affect several areas including Marigat, Sintaan, Ngambo and Salabani.