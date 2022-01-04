Govt sets aside Kshs 3B to upgrade 70km of Nanyuki- Rumuruti road

The government has set aside Sh.3.3 billion to upgrade 70 kilometers of Nanyuki-Rumuruti road to bitumen standards, State Department of Infrastructure Principal Secretary Paul Maringa has said.

Speaking to the media in Nanyuki Monday, during Inspection of Nanyuki- Gwa Kungu, Naibor, Kisima and Maralal road, Prof Maringa said the road will be given top priority since it links Nanyuki with Rumuruti town, the upcoming Laikipia county headquarters.

“We have recognised its value and we are here again to confirm that even as we look for sufficient funds to upgrade this road fully to bitumen standards, we really cannot wait until then. We want to start to doing it on stage improvement basis,” he said.

The PS added that the 9 kilometre Nanyuki to Doldol junction road is already tarmacked and once the entire Nanyuki- Rumuruti road is upgraded, it would stimulate the local economy.

Maringa said that under the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA), the construction of 65 kilometre Naibor to Kisima and Maralal road is 80 percent complete, after the government invested a total of Sh2.6 billion.

“So far we have a balance of Sh700 million to conclude in the next few months. We are pushing to see it done before the end of April,” the PS promised.

At the same time, Prof Maringa revealed that there are other several road networks in the area that are under routine maintenance.

He noted that under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta, the government has been able to double up the road network connectivity countrywide.

According to PS, the government had invested a whopping Sh18 billion for construction and maintenance of about 350 kilometers of road network in Laikipia county.

Meanwhile, maintenance of the 43 Kilometre Nyahururu- Rumuruti road by KeNHA and Rumuruti- Naibor road which stretches 45 Kilometers is almost complete, costing the government about Sh392 million and Sh57 million respectively.

Additionally, the maintenance and spot improvement of 24 Kilometers covering Gwa Kungú- Mutara , Doldol to Nanyuki road which is 9 kilometers and stage improvement of 65 kilometers Posta road in Naibor-Kisima- Maralal will be completed before the end of this year.