Govt shifts focus to preventive health, Health CS says

The Government is shifting focus to preventive health care services as part of its strategy to fix health care from the bottom, Health Cabinet Secretary, Susan Nakhumicha has said.

Nakhumicha says that previously, the government concentrated on curative services that saw the government invest in high end hospitals.

She was speaking at Siaya County headquarters when she paid a courtesy call on Siaya Governor, James Orengo.

“Our focus is to prevent diseases and rehabilitate those with chronic issues” said the cabinet secretary.

She said that the shift of focus was the reason why the government wants to invest heavily on the community health promoters who will be expected to play a pivotal role in educating the people on hygiene and safe living.

Nakhumicha said that studies have shown that up to 70% of illnesses that lead Kenyans to hospital are preventable.

The cabinet secretary said that each of the community health promoters will be issued with a smart phone that has an application to enable them collect household data.

“County governments will have access to the data for their respective counties to enable them make informed decisions on their health care needs” said the CS.

As part of the shift of focus from curative to preventive, Nakhumicha said that the national government will work hand in hand with the counties to equip and improve the infrastructure in level 2 hospitals that will act as referral points by the community health promoters.

Siaya Governor, James Orengo welcomed the change of focus to preventive and the decision to rope in community health promoters whom, he said, have for years played a critical role in the society.