Govt should now shift energy to fighting Covid-19 says Senator

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua has lauded the Court of Appeal for the major ruling they made on Friday throwing away the petition challenging the nullification of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He is now urging the national government under president Uhuru Kenyatta to now shift all resources which had been allocated for the referendum to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The senator said that it’s about time that the nations move away from the conversation on referendums and fight Covid-19 as well as make enough preparations to ensure a free and fair election come 2022.

Speaking at Nzalae AIC church after attending a series of other events, Senator Wambua said that the national government ought to ensure that at least half of the Kenyan population is vaccinated by the end of the year as well as put necessary measures in reviving the economy.

On political matters, Mr. Wambau also emphasized that as the Wiper Party is solidly behind their party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka and that he would be on the ballot come 2022 as a presidential candidate.