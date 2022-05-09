Govt signs MoU on diplomatic training with Hellenic Republic

The Government has signed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of Diplomatic Training with the Hellenic Republic.

Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle A. Omamo said the framework developed through the MoU signifies Kenya’s commitment to co-operate in training of diplomatic personnel and exchange of information and publications.

“We have agreed on the need to fast track the hosting of a Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) between Kenya and the Hellenic Republic to conclude on the pending Agreements with a view to anchor our cooperation on a firm framework,” She said.

The CS spoke after talks with H.E. Nikos Dendias, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic republic.

The two re-affirmed their commitment to further develope and strengthen cordial relations by concluding negotiation of bilateral instruments in agriculture, tourism, sports, energy and maritime Affairs.

Earlier she had handed over a message of Good will from President Uhuru Kenyatta, to Her Excellency Katerina Sskelaropoulou, President of The Hellenic Republic.

“President Kenyatta acknowledged and recognized the warm and cordial bilateral relationship between Kenya and Greece that is anchored on the foundation of mutual respect and benefit,” It read.