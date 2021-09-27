Govt spokesperson calls for objective reporting during elections

Government Spokesperson Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna says objective reporting by the media during elections is key as it enables consumption of and accuracy of information among political players and the electorate; hence mitigating potential conflicts.

Addressing media stakeholders in Kisumu City Monday, Oguna urged the media to remain responsible besides playing a patriotic role, emphasizing the need to guard the peace the country is currently enjoying.

“This country belongs to all of us, including the media and we should guard the peace we enjoy at all times”. He said

On his part, Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo called for empowerment and training of journalists to ensure they cover the elections process professionally.

He reiterated calls for responsibility by political actors when dealing with the media during elections noting that MCK will advocate for sanctions against politicians who attack the media.

The media stakeholders have converged in Kisumu to deliberate on preparedness for the 2022 polls and the launch of the revised Elections Reporting Guidelines.