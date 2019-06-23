The government has stepped up efforts to conserve the mangrove tree cover along the coast.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has directed officials in the department to plant the endangered species in a 4000-acre conservation area in the next 100 days even as expressed confidence in efforts to achieve 10 per cent forest cover by 2020.

The Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary was in Mombasa leading a cleanup exercise and planting of mangrove trees.

Tobiko rallied Kenyans to continue planting trees in a bid to prevent the country from suffering hazardous degradation.

He called on the locals to particularly conserve the mangrove trees as they serve as an important ecosystem for marine species.

During the exercise, the Kenya forestry service and the Insurance regulatory Authority declared a joint deal to plant the endangered mangrove trees at the entire creek.

These efforts according to Tobiko will aid the realization of the 10 per cent forest cover in the country as outlined by President Uhuru Kenyatta.