Govt steps up efforts to deliver aid after Hillside Academy fire

The government has moved swiftly to coordinate emergency interventions following a tragic dormitory fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Kieni, Nyeri County.

The fire, which broke out Thursday night claimed the lives of 17 students while 14 others are currently receiving treatment at Mathari Mission Hospital and Nyeri County Referral Hospital.

In a statement, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said dry food supplies including 50 bags each of rice and beans have been dispatched to the site, along with 100 mattresses and blankets.

Mwaura added that health interventions are also underway, with both national and county health officials on-site to assess and address immediate medical needs.

“The Pankaj Foundation has donated 50 first aid kits, which will be sent to the site today via the Office of the Deputy President (ODP). MP Shah Hospital is also sending medical supplies,” said Mwaura.

Additionally, the Kenya Red Cross is offering counselling services to victims and their families while coordinating additional supplies, including tents, blankets, and more medical provisions.

Mwaura disclosed that the Ministry of Education is working closely with parents, the school, and local communities to manage the situation on the ground.

“The government is fully committed to supporting the victims, their families, and the broader school community during this incredibly difficult time,” he assured.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, students, and staff affected by this tragic incident,” he added.

Hillside Endarasha Academy has a total enrolment of 824 students.

Of these, 156 boys and 160 girls are boarders while the rest are day scholars.

All the 156 male boarders were accommodated in the ill-fated dormitory.