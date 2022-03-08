Gov’t developing strategy to address maritime security challenges

The government has embarked on developing a national maritime security strategy to address maritime security challenges.

This is expected to bolster efforts to tap the 500 billion shillings blue economy.

East African Community Principal Secretary Kevit Desai has said the strategy intends to midwife the national maritime security committee and the national maritime security risk register.

Speaking in Mombasa while opening a two-day National Maritime security strategy workshop the PS says the national maritime security strategy has been developed for effective coordination and management of risks and threats in the maritime sector.

Speakers at the meeting have further said there is a need to protect the maritime space from external and internal threats for the safety of life at sea, property, and free movement of goods through maritime transport.