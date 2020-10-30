Govt: Students already in schools to continue learning

The Ministry of Education will not close schools for students who have already resumed learning, the Principal Secretary for Basic Education Dr. Belio Kipsang has said.

Dr. Kipsang said the children are far safer in schools because the school environment is regulated unlike the environments outside educational institutions.

He made the remarks after assessing the teaching and learning environments at Naivasha Girls High School and Naivasha High School, its boys’ counterpart in Naivasha town Friday.

The Principal Secretary had earlier inspected the production of Desks for schools in workshops in the town.

Dr. Kipsang asked adult Kenyans to give learners an opportunity to invest in their future by creating safe environments for the children to learn.

He said adults should avoid going to social places or other environments that exposed them to Covid-19, saying this behavior put their children and everybody else at risk.

He said the Ministry, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health was monitoring the behavior Covid-19 was taking in the community,

He said the government would, based on the assessment of the situation, decide how to handle learners who still remained at home following the phased reopening of schools.

Dr. Kipsang, however, ruled out the closing of schools for grade 4, class 8 and form four students.

He said the government had put in place appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children in school.

He said safety of the workplaces, schools and social places were very important in ensuring the safety of everybody including children.

Dr. Kipsang said artisans had already started delivering desks as contracted by the government.

He however asked suppliers of raw materials not to inflate the prices of blackboards and steel metals used in the production of the desks.

Present during the PS assessment tour included Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner, Kisilu Mutua, and area Deputy Director for education, Mr. Bernard Chirchir.