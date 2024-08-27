The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry has announced the suspension of exports of raw veneer materials.

The decision announced by Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale will take effect immediately.

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has also been directed not to issue any “no objection letter” for export.

This suspension is a resolute measure in support of the National Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Strategy. The strategy aims to restore 10.6 million hectares of degraded landscapes by planting 15 billion trees in line with the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

“Recent reports have highlighted the premature harvesting of immature trees on farmlands, a practice that threatens the success of the government’s reforestation efforts,” said CS Duale.

He noted the halting of raw veneer, the government intends to curb the practice by ensuring trees are allowed to mature and contribute effectively to the national restoration goals.

CS Duale committed that the government is focused on ensuring the expansion of tree in order to achieve the target of 30pc tree cover by 2032.

“The suspension is necessary to safeguard Kenya’s environmental future and should inspire all stakeholders to join us in this crucial endeavor,” said CS Duale.