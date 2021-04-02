Govt suspends importation of COVID-19 vaccines by private entities

The Government has stopped the importation of COVID-19 vaccine by private entities with immediate effect.

All licenses of private institutions importing the vaccines have been suspended until further notice.

The National Emergency COVID-19 response committee says the move will enhance confidence and accountability in the ongoing vaccination process by the government.

This even as the Country recorded 1851 new confirmed coronavirus cases while 19 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the Government move to suspend the licenses comes after a private entity imported Russian vaccine Sputnik V for on a commercial basis.

The suspension comes days after the Pharmacy and Prisons board issued a statement giving Sputnik V vaccine a clean bill of health saying it was safe for use.

The board however clarified that the Government had not made an order for the virus but acknowledged the vaccine had been imported by a private company.

Those who had received the Russian jab will still get their second dose from the available stock.

The Ministry has also warned counties not to hoard vaccines as they wait for the second doses saying the Government will ensure the second consignment will be in the Country in time.

He said the Government has scaled up testing after acquiring 17 new testing machines.

The warning coming even as the country recorded 1851 new cases from 9676 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The country total cumulative cases now stand at 136,893 with a positivity rate of 19.1 %.

1,597 Patients are admitted in Hospitals across the Country, 183 in ICU and 12 in HDU.

During the same period 19 more people have died bringing the total number of fatalities to 2186.