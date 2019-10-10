Govt suspends Likoni retrieval exercise; to be continued Friday

The operation to retrieve the car that sunk after slipping off MV Harambee ferry on the Likoni Channel has been suspended until Friday.

The multiagency team involved in the operation exercise cited darkness as one of the reasons that caused the suspension.

The car sunk into the Indian Ocean with two occupants, a mother and her daughter late last month.

Government spokesman Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna had earlier in the day expressed optimism that the retrieval exercise will be completed by close of business today (Thursday).

The exercise was earlier delayed due to strong underwater currents.

The multiagency team leading the operation says it is not 100 percent certain that the bodies of the mother and her daughter are still trapped in the car.

A team of eight divers his morning had commenced the process of retrieving the vehicle after using a balloon tied to the car to monitor any movements but to no avail.