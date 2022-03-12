Govt suspends ongoing crackdown on boda boda operators

The Government has suspended the ongoing crackdown on boda boda operators in the Country as it seeks to streamline the sector.

National Police Service spokesperson Bruno Shioso says the operation will however remain in force in Nairobi central business district.

“To effectively coordinate the implementation of the exercise with minimal disruptions to services offered by compliant boda boda operators, the Government has suspended the operation. This will also the multi sectoral committee coordinating it to develop a suitable implementation framework,” Shioso said.

The Government had ordered the operation to enforce compliance with the Traffic Act and instill order in the transport sector.

Operators, riders and motorcycles who were in violation were nabbed and arraigned in court.