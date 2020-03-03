Govt suspends resettlement of squatters in Kiambu

The Government has suspended the resettlement of squatters in a disputed parcel of land in Kiambu.

Kiambu Deputy County Commissioner Kiarie Njuguna says an alternative dispute resolution process initiated by Parliament failed to reach an agreement prompting the suspension.

The parties have differed over claims of bias and corruption in the allocation process.

The 419-acre parcel of land located near Tatu City in Ruiru sub-county is part of a forest that was hived off to settle internally displaced persons fleeing tribal clashes in Rift Valley.

Officials of the four welfare societies have faulted senior government officials of allegedly hijacking the process.

The IDP’s and squatters allege they have been shortchanged in the ongoing exercise.

Their representatives Peter Mwaura and Peter Wakaba accused the local administration of altering a list of beneficiaries presented to the parliamentary lands committee.

They had petitioned parliament to help them resolve the 30-year land dispute and had also written to President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene.

The Deputy County commissioner, however, dismissed the claims saying some officials of the groups were being investigated for illegally collecting money from the displaced under the pretext they will allocate them plots.