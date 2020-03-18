Govt targets 15 million children in digital broadcast lessons

The Ministry of Education will from next week enhance curriculum delivery through four different platforms Radio, TV, You-Tube and the Kenya Education Cloud.

This they say is a measure to help facilitate the period that learners will be at home following the closure of learning institutions, in line with the Presidential directive on containment of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“15 million primary and secondary school learners are now at home and need guidance on home- based learning.” Said a statement from Prof George Magoha, CBS Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Education.

In partnership with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), the Ministry will broadcast radio programmes daily, from Monday to Friday, through Radio Taifa and English Service.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Radio Taifa lessons will run from 10a.m to 11a.m. The English Service lessons will run from 9.15 a.m to 12 o’clock and from 2.00p.m to 4.00p.m. The broadcasts will also be available on Iftini FM and Transworld in Garissa, Mandera and Wajir Counties.

In Edu- Channel TV, lessons will be transmitted on the KICD-owned Edu-Channel, which is available on Signet Free to air. Edu-Channel broadcast programme line up will be available in the www.kicd.ac.ke.

CS Magoha says all programme content broadcast through the Edu-TV Channel can be accessed on youtube @edutvKenya (livestreamed or recorded).

Kenya Education Cloud

Apart from accessing lessons, CS says learners can obtain digital content of all KICD approved materials from the Kenya Education Cloud. The digital content is available online through www.kec.ac.he

Th CS says the Ministry is determined to ensure that all learners access relevant materials to enable them remain in pace with the curriculum calendar, to the extent possible.

” We thank the Kenya Publishers Association who have availed approved textbooks free of charge for uploading on to the Kenya Education Cloud. The Ministry invites all telecommunication firms and media houses to work in partnership with the Government to avail education solutions during this period.” He said.

He said in the meantime, the Ministry will continue to work with all government agencies during this period of school closure and will review the situation from time to time in the best interest of the learners.

“All parents and guardians must ensure that their children are at home, in line with the Presidential directive of containing the spread of the Coronavirus.” He added.