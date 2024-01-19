Gov’t targets to build 20,000 Affordable Houses in Kakamega

The National Government Ambitious Affordable Housing project in Kakamega is on course with the first phase of 220 units currently at 20 per cent progress.

The National Government Co-ordination Secretariat(NGCS)from the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs inspected the Construction of the Sh 473 million Units at Milimani estate during their fact-finding mission in Kakamega to strengthen government coordination for effective service delivery.

Speaking during the site visit, Western Region Affordable Housing Lead Polycarp Onyango said the government is targeting to construct at least 20 000 units in the county, which include hostels for university students at different places.

“So this is just one of the projects, many more will emerge based on how fast we access land. If there are private partners who want to bring in land as equity shareholders we are allowing it, we are just open for collaboration,” he noted.

According to the clerk of works on site, Hebron Kibet, the contracted company, Top Choice Surveillance Limited started construction in September 2023 and is expected to complete the construction works on 18th September this year.

He mentioned that the Milimani Affordable Housing complex comprises nine blocks, each featuring a four-storey building.

The development includes 40 three-bedroom units, 60 studios or bedsitter units, 100 two-bedroom units, and 20 one-bedroom units, along with a dedicated parking lot.

He disclosed that they have employed over 108 workers on site where four are staff members, 29 of them are skilled while 75 others are unskilled laborers supporting the construction works.

According to Onyango, the government also targets to construct 20 000 affordable housing units in Bungoma, 10 000 in Vihiga and 10 000 other units in Busia.