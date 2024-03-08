Gov’t to advertise broadcast media through KBC

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has lauded the decision to have all government electronic and broadcast advertisements channeled through its platforms.

KBC Acting Managing Director Paul Macharia says the directive by the Ministry of ICT and the Digital Economy will not only help the corporation continue with its modernization agenda but also enhance the broadcaster’s ability to inform the public on matters of national importance with dedication, professionalism and commitment.

Principal Secretary in the State Department of Broadcasting and Telecommunications Prof. Edward Kisiang’ani made the announcement on Friday saying centralizing public sector advertising would re-energize the broadcaster.

In a statement, Kisiangani added that the strategies would align with the Government’s policy of reviving public sector entities and ensuring that any public-private partnership is not skewed against public sector institutions.

KBC will leverage on this new assignment by tapping on its broadening reach through its 13 radio stations, seven sub services and two TV stations serving the country both in national and local dialects, thus enhancing its position as a public service communicator currently, as part of fulfilling its national mandate.

KBC has remained the nation’s true sport partners having recently aired the 2023 African Cup of Nations and resumed airing the Football Kenya Federation league matches.

KBC will also beam the upcoming World Rally Championships Safari rally this Easter Holiday and is in negotiations to acquire broadcast rights for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.