Gov’t to assist hunger stricken families with mobile cash transfer

The government will start supporting families affected by hunger through mobile cash transfer by December this year.

Government Spokesperson Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna says the government has put together a team that will be tasked with operationalizing the process.

Col. Oguna who was speaking during a live morning talk show at KBC Radio Taifa studio, noted that the cash transfer to families affected by hunger will not only save people from the demeaning process of queuing for several hours to get a supply of famine relief food, but also curb theft of food meant for hunger victims.

Col. Oguna however said the government has put in place measures to ensure that there will be no hunger by 2022 in line with President Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.

Currently, 2.6 million Kenyans are facing hunger in 23 counties. Among them are expectant mothers while over 623,000 are children. The government has already spent over 1.7 billion shillings to feed the hunger victims since April this year.

Meanwhile, Kenya is staring at a food-shortage crisis following projections of a sharp drop in the maize harvest this year.

Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary, Andrew Tuimur, has announced the anticipated drop in maize production, saying that land under the crop shrank from 2.2 million hectares last year to 1.5 million hectares.

Speaking during an agribusiness exhibition at the University of Eldoret, Dr. Tuimur further said there was also uneven germination of the crop due to a lengthy dry spell during the planting period.

Farmers are expected to harvest only 33 million bags, compared to 44 million last year.

Speaking at the same function, Dr Johnstone Irungu, the director of crops in the Ministry of Agriculture, also explained that multiple infestations of the dreaded fall army worms damaged the crop.