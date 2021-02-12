Govt to blacklist contractors who fail to complete work on time

The Government will not hesitate to blacklist contractors who fail to complete their works on time or carry out substandard work, Housing, and Urban Development PS Charles Hinga has warned.

Hinga said such contractors would be placed on a national database of shame where they will be permanently barred from undertaking any Government work.

“The message we have for contractors is that we will terminate their licenses issued by National Construction Authority (NCA), blacklist the company and the directors so that they can’t register another any other company,” Hinga said.

Speaking at Juakali trading centre in Laikipia North constituency when he joined other PSs on an inspection of the National government projects in the area, Hinga added that the government was facing challenges with contractors both local as well as foreign ones.

“Money for projects is available and part of it is borrowed and the only way it can be repaid is when the road or any other project is completed on time to spur economic activities that will bring in more taxes to repay the loan,” he said.

Hinga, together with fellow PSs Dr. Chris Kiptoo (Environment), Ali Noor Ismail (Cooperatives), and Professor Colleta Suda (Gender) who accompanied him in the tour expressed dissatisfaction with the contractor tarmacking the Jua kali-Akorino road for the delay in completing the work awarded to him in 2014.

He was given till April 30 to complete the works.

Dr. Kiptoo regretted that the road project that was set to be completed in 2017 had delayed for over three years thus denying residents the opportunity to utilize it.

“We need to emphasize that all government entities must improve in contract management so that wananchi can enjoy the utility upon completion,” Dr. Kiptoo said.