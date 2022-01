The government intends to put up a vaccine manufacturing facility to support production of various vaccines including COVID 19 jabs.The plant that is estimated to cost 2.5 billion shilling is among various undertakings by the government to streamline the ministry of health . And as Zainab Said reports health cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe has also assured a breakthrough in fight against cartels at the Afya House and at the Kenya Medical Supply Authority (KEMSA).

Related