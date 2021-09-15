Govt to commission over 30 state-of-the-art bio medial laboratories

The government is set to officially commission over 30 newly renovated state-of the-art-bio-medical laboratories at the Central Laboratory Complex at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

In a statement, the commissioning of the facilities is part of government’s initiative at KEMRI aimed at strengthening research capacity and in particular human resource and research infrastructure development in line with current and future challenges.

The statement further said the immediate impact of the up-graded facilities are in on-going COVID-19 including mass testing, sequencing and drugs/medicinal research, the facilities will also benefit research in the areas of among others, Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine, HIV/Aids, Malaria and Schistosomiasis.

The event to be held on Thursday will be graced by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and will also be attended by Mr. Eric Kneedler, the Charge‘d’ Affairs, at the US Embassy in Kenya.