Gov’t to commit more resources to prisons, correctional facilities

The government will commit more resources to prisons and other correctional facilities to make them more hospitable for inmates.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i said the state has earmarked more resources to provide the around 53,000 prisoners with essential amenities in a welfare improvement program that will involve private partners and well-wishers.

“Prisoners are our fellow citizens. They are taken to prison to be integrated back to society — not to die. As such, the rights of all those who come through this process must be respected and their well-being safeguarded. We are now planning to ensure that every inmate has a mattress, a blanket, and other necessities,” he said.

The CS was speaking at the Naivasha Maximum Security Prison after delivering an assortment of Christmas comfort material to the 3,000 inmates.

The bedding, foodstuffs, soaps, and other essential supplies were donated by the Ministry of Sports, Bedi Investment Limited, and Angelica Medical Supplies among others.

Dr. Matiang’i also announced that a tank with the capacity of 150,000 liters will be erected at Naivasha Prison to ensure a stable water supply and improve hygiene conditions.

More investments in training and modernization of prisons’ workshops will also be undertaken to provide inmates with opportunities to acquire technical skills that will be useful in their reintegration into society.

Prisons are also being encouraged to prioritize environmental hygiene.

“Further to the instructions given by the President, we have acquired new equipment and tools for the workshops to train more inmates. We are also going to begin serious inspection throughout our facilities so that we have a clean environment,” he added.

Speaking at the same function, Sports CS Amb. Amina Mohammed pledged to deliver balls to the inmates and to support sporting activities and talent development including creative arts.