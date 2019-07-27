Govt to conduct education sector review on policies, plans and programmes

The Government in conjunction with Development partners in Education will conduct the first ever Joint Sector Review (JSR) of implementation of education policies, plans and programmes in February next year.

The JSR is a mechanism for the joint review of results, progress and performance in the implementation of national education sector plans—and done by the host government and development partners who support education.

The review revolves around access, equity, quality, relevance of education learners are getting from the investments and interventions the Government makes in education. It also examines retention and transitions rates of learners in primary and secondary education.

The decision to conduct the review was made during Education Development Partners Coordination Group (EDPCG) meeting held at Ministry of Education headquarters at Jogoo House on Friday.

The EDPCG, which is chaired by Senior Programme Specialist at UNESCO regional Office in Kenya, Dr. Saidou Jallow underscored the importance of the Joint Sector Review in tracking progress in implementing programmes in education to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG4-Education2030, and 2063 Agenda for the Africa We Want.

The Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr. Belio Kipsang, thanked the development partners for the continued support it had given Kenya to ensure that the Kenya child secured quality and equitable and relevant education.

He said collaboration between the Government and organisations supporting education guarded against duplication of efforts.

The Global Partnerships of Education (GPE), is supporting Kenya on USD 88.4million to improve Early Grade Mathematics, targeting over 6 million pupils in the early years of learning.

The project has also seen 40,000 teachers benefitting from new methodologies of early grade mathematics instruction through improved in-service training and regular pedagogical supervision and support.

The Government has benefited from an Early Grade Literacy project for children for over 6million learners funded by the United States Agency for International Development and the British Department for International Development at cost USD53.8million

Another project, dubbed Secondary Quality Improvement Project (SEQIP) is focusing on improving quality of education, retention of learners in Primary education and transition to Secondary education in marginalised areas in the country.

SEQIP targets 7,852 Primary Schools and 2,147 secondary schools in 110 Sub counties in 30 Counties.

Dr. Kipsang said the government is giving priority to the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC), even as it consolidates the gains it has made on 100% transition of learners from Primary to Secondary Education.

Dr. Kipsang assured the group that the Government was working on scaling up the capabilities that National Education Management System (NEMIS) to gather and to consolidate data on education for use in decision-making.

Also present during the meeting was the Director General, Mr. Elyas Abdi, and the Secretary General of National Commission for UNESCO-Kenya, Dr. Evangeline Njoka, and Director General of UNESCO Regional Office for Eastern Office, Ann Therese Ndong-Jatta and representatives from other development partners.