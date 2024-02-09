Gov’t to construct 16,000 classrooms ahead of Grade 9 transition

The Government will construct 16,000 classrooms across the country in readiness for the transition of learners to grade nine next year, the Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr Belio Kipsang has said.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Director Projects Coordination and Delivery for Projects, Elijah Mungai at Olympics Primary School, PS Kipsang said government plans to construct 10 additional classrooms to cater for the learners who will transit to grade nine next year.

“We welcome the World Bank to support and partner with the government to build even more classrooms in this school,” Kipsang said.

The Vice President for Human Development at the World Bank, Ms Mamta Murthi who visited the school, praised Kenya for the strong education outcomes of the children schooling stimulates.

Murthi said Kenya the schooling system in Kenya was ably imparting in learners the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and values that students ought to acquire.

She said Kenya was also doing well in the enrolment rate of children in schools, noting that education was a critical factor in determining the future of a country.

The Deputy County Commissioner, Odidi Otieno said the government worked through its structures to ensure 100 per cent transition of learners from Primary to secondary education.

The Headteacher of Olympics Primary School, Cyrus Okumu said that the school had developed a friendly learning environment and an excellent instructional for learners in the school.

He attributed the huge learner population of 5108 to a supportive teaching and non-teaching staff that made learning enjoyable.

“Children keep coming back to school because of the good learning experiences good pedagogy creates,” Okumu said.