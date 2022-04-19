Govt to create 200,000 jobs between 2023 and 2027, ICT PS says

The government plans to create over 200,000 jobs under Information Technology (IT) enabled services in the vision 2030’s fourth Medium-term development plan.

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Esther Koimett said the plan that starts in 2023 to 2027 also aims at achieving a 10% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate by the year 2030.

The PS said the government was continually reviewing public policy guidelines to ensure that the right business environment prevails in the country to help facilitate targeted economic growth.

She said the policy review was targeting three major areas including ICT-led industries, capacity development and innovation in economic and social systems

The PS made the remarks in a speech read on her behalf by Director of planning in the ICT ministry Joseph Wambua during the official opening of a five-day workshop on the preparation of the Business Process Outsourcing sector plan for the fourth medium-term plan held in Nakuru city.

While appreciating the achievements made in the third medium-term policies, programmes and projects, the PS noted that challenges of COVID pandemic impeded the full realization of micro-economic and sectoral targets of the plan and said the fourth medium plan should prioritize the implementation of economic recovery strategies to re-position the economy on a steady and sustainable growth trajectory.

According to the PS, the recovery strategies will help revitalize economic performance in all sectors which will in turn foster growth, employment creation and poverty eradication.

While acknowledging that the fourth medium-term plan will set the momentum for the transition to the country’s long-term development agenda, Koimett said the preparation for the fourth medium-term plan will be guided by Kenya vision 2030 and lessons learnt in the implementation of the first three medium-term plans.

She urged the stakeholders to ensure the fourth term plan is aligned with the constitution and also incorporate the priorities outlined in the manifesto of the political party forming the government after the August polls.

The fourth medium-Term Plan is being prepared through a wide consultative process aimed at ensuring inclusiveness and consensus building in the identification of policies, programmes and projects for implementation over the medium-term period in line with the constitution.