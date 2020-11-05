Govt to deliver desks to Schools next week, Education PS says

The Government is set to deliver desks to a majority of public primary and secondary schools by the end of next week, Education PS Dr. Belio Kipsang has said.

The PS made the remarks in Narok when he assessed the status of the production of desks for schools yesterday.

Dr. Kipsang visited Kisulu Primary and Ole Tipis Girls High school to assess the learning environment avid covid-19.

He said artisans in Narok County will receive Ksh 36 Million out of Ksh 1.9 billion the government has allocated for the project.

The PS said Jua Kali artisans contracted to fabricate the desks have completed the production and will deliver the furniture schools by next week.

Dr. Kipsang said the desks for schools programme aims at improving the learning environment for children as well as stimulating the economy which has been battered by Covid-19 pandemic.

The Principal Secretary for Post Training and Skills Development Mr. Alfred Cheruiyot said the government is keen on ensuring that youth join colleges to learn trade and other skills.

The area County Commissioner Mr. Evans Achoki challenged youth in the area to secure technical skills in various fields available to enable them earn a living instead of idling.

Also present during the occasion included the area County Director for Education, Mr. Philip Wambua and his TSC counterpart, Mr. Bernard Kimachas