Govt to disburse Ksh 19b to Schools as they re-open on Monday

Written By: Carol Kamau/Hunja Macharia

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has urged leaders to stop playing politics with the reopening of schools slated for next week.  

Magoha says the question of ensuring social distance in school is not a unique challenge to Kenya.

He spoke when he toured Mjini Primary school near Murang’a town to inspect the level of preparedness ahead of reopening of schools on Monday.

Magoha said the Government will not back down on its decision despite resistance from some quarters.

He maintains that the Government has invested heavily to facilitate resumption of learning across the Country.

He at the same time he pointed out that they are ready to distribute masks especially to needy children.

He said the Government will also disburse Ksh 19 billion to schools by Monday next week to ensure everything is catered for.

