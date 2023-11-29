Currently, the total number of households affected by floods stands at 93, 432.

Gov’t to distribute Ksh625M to 500, 000 Kenyans affected by floods

The government has announced plans to distribute Ksh625.8 million to over 500,000 Kenyans affected by the ongoing heavy rains.

According to Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura the funds will be distributed under the hunger safety net cash transfer program in 8 most affected counties.

The counties include Turkana, Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Samburu, Tana River, Garissa and Isiolo.

Mwaura said the government has already distributed food to 11 counties including Mombasa, Kwale, Lamu, Tana River, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Busia, Kitui, Samburu and Isiolo.

“Food and non-food items are similarly being stockpilled in strategic locations in the 4 most affected counties namely Tana River, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera. However, rainfall in these counties is expected to decrease, in both intensity and coverage thus providing a conducive environment to facilitate the repair of infrastructure to aid the distribution of essential items,” said Mwaura.

He further noted that displacement camps have been set up across the North-Eastern and Coastal region with the distribution currently at 11 camps in Mandera, 16 in Wajir, 19 in Garissa and 35 in Tana River.

An additional 6 camps have also been established in Kilifi, Makueni and Taita Taveta counties bringing the number to 118 camps to cater for 3,334 households comprising of 16, 670 displaced persons.

Mwaura says the floods have led to an increase in disease outbreaks such as Cholera, Malaria and Diarrhoea with at least 391 cases of diarrhoea reported in Garissa, Kwale, Mandera and Wajir counties while 94 Cholera cases have been reported in Lamu.

In addition, 10 cases of Malaria have been reported in Mandera County while 539 remain suspected cases.