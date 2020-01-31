Govt to embark on fresh disarmament in Samburu, Baringo counties

The government is set to embark on a fresh disarmament of locals in Samburu and Baringo counties.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya says the move is a direct response to an increase in the number of illegal firearms in the hands of bandits and other civilians in the two affected areas.

Police officers are on standby to carry out the disarmament exercise.

Natembeya said that investigations had established that sporadic outbreaks of armed conflicts in Samburu, Baringo North, and Transmara West were not linked to cattle rustling activities but were being promoted and financed by political leaders targeting members of certain ethnic communities and clans.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We have very credible information that some elected leaders are financing these conflicts. The biggest challenge is that most of the locals are too scared to come forward and tender evidence that can nail the culprits,” he said.

Speaking at his office in Nakuru when he met members of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said the operation will focus on restoring law and order especially through recovery of illegal firearms in the hands of civilians.

The administrator pointed an accusing finger at political leaders saying they were fuelling rivalry and bad blood between communities residing in the two counties.

Natembeya however noted that majority of residents in the regions affected have responded positively to the ultimatum to surrender illicit firearms even as he warned that action will be taken against leaders inciting locals not to cooperate with authorizes.

Bandits and cattle rustlers in Samburu and Baringo North are allegedly in possession of sophisticated weapons with which they use to stage attacks in neighbouring counties.

“Operations targeting individuals who have not surrendered the weapons will be any time from now. Those who have not surrendered their firearms should brace themselves for consequences,” Mr. Natembeya said.

Eleven security units comprising of General Service Unit (GSU), Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) and Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) have been deployed within Turkana, Baringo, Samburu, Laikipia, West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet in readiness for the exercise.