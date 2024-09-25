Govt to ensure services are fully operational at Hola Huduma Center

Government is actively working on deploying all services at Hola Huduma Centre to enhance accessibility for the people of Tana River County, CS Muturi has said.

Speaking when he appeared before Senate, the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development Justin Muturi noted that he will visit Hola Huduma Centre soon to oversee the progress and ensure all necessary services are fully operational.

He was responding to a question raised by Senator Danson Mungatana on the renovation and upgrade of services at the Hola Huduma Centre in Tana River County.

“The Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development recognizes the importance of the Senate’s role in engaging Cabinet Secretaries on issues that affect our citizens. Through the Huduma Kenya initiative, we are committed to ensuring that citizens across the country have access to a standardized, seamless service experience.” He said.

The Hola Huduma Centre currently offers 62 physical services and over 17,000 online services from various government ministries and agencies.