Govt to ensure smooth travel of all KCSE candidates: Magoha

Education CS Prof. George Magoha has assured parents and guardians that the government has already put in place measures to ensure a smooth travel of all Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates to their home counties, including those entering, leaving or passing through the zoned areas .

Speaking during a press conference to provide updates on the progress on ongoing KCSE at Kenya High school Wednesday, Magoha also noted that the 2020 KCSE examination, now on its 12th Day, has progressed excellently well countrywide.

Despite the heavy rains pounding some parts of the country, he said the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has delivered all examination papers to all centres leading to a smooth exercise.

“As we head towards the tail-end of the KCSE examinations, I wish to implore on all

officials working under the Multi-Agency Examinations Monitoring Team to not let their

legs off the pedal until the exercise is fully completed by all the 752,891 registered

candidates. This will help us maintain the integrity of the national examinations, as we have done over the last five years. As I informed the country two weeks ago, we have been

battling with a few cases of early exposure of some papers during this examination.” Said the CS

The CS said that over the last week, 11 examination officials including centre managers, supervisors and invigilators have been arrested over attempts to expose some of the KCSE examination papers.

” Although we have been decisive and ruthless in our pursuit of the masterminds of

these unethical pratice, we regrettably note that some of them are determined to go

to any lengths in a bid to expose the contents of the examination papers once they

are released in the morning to schools after 6am. This morning, for example, we are

pursuing examination officials who exposed the contents of the Agriculture Paper 1 to

some candidates. Firm action will be taken against the perpetrators. ” Added the CS

The CS at the same time assured Kenyans that attempts to access the examinations have not interfered with the credibility of the examinations as the exposed questions were never

accessed by the candidates.

“We warn anyone who intends to compromise the integrity of the examinations that tough action will be meted out to them.” Warned the CS

Adding that all the remaining examination materials will remain safely kept to ensure the sanctity of the ongoing examinations.

He thanked all the stakeholders and examination monitors who have kept sending in

tips of any suspected malpractices to the Kenya National Examinations Council through

the Toll Free Numbers 0800-724-900 and 0800-721410.

