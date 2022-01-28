Govt. to fast track completion of 63 water and irrigation projects

The government has put construction of 69 water and irrigation projects across the country under the Rapid Response Initiative in efforts to fast track their completion by May this year.

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has said out of the selected projects, construction of 63 water and irrigation projects would be completed and handed over offering safe drinking water to 2.7 million people and putting over 36,000 acres irrigation.

Over the last nine years, Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki says the National Water coverage has increased from 53% to the current 70%, providing clean water to 12 million additional people.

Her ministry is fast-tracking construction of 69 water and irrigation projects, with a target of increasing the number of households accessing safe water and the land under irrigation.

Among projects targeted are Northern Collector whose construction is 99% complete, Chemususu Water Supply at 93%, Thiba Dam at 84% and Thwake Dam which is 64% complete.

She says plans to put up an aquifer water project in Turkana have been shelved due to the high cost of desalination and other alternatives will be explored.