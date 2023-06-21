Gov’t to hire 103,000 community health promoters

The Government of Kenya will hire 103,000 community health promoters who will be kitted with modern medical equipment and deployed in communities across Kenya.

President William Ruto made the announcement after he held a meeting with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samatha Powers, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, and US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman in State House, Nairobi.

The USAID has since committed to help in training the workers.

“Kenya commends USAID for M-Mama, an innovative mobile app ambulance service that pregnant women and new mothers can call when in distress,” President Ruto averred.

In addition, the Head of State noted that Kenya and USAID have a robust partnership across many sectors and particularly in healthcare.

In conclusion, the President emphasized that preventive healthcare saves lives and resources.