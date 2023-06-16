Govt. to hire additional 20,000 teachers from July

Unemployed teachers are perhaps the biggest gainers in this budget after the government announced plans to employ 20,000 teachers in the next financial year.

In addition, learners in Junior Secondary schools are set to get better facilities as part of the Ksh 628.6 billion allocated to education in this year’s budget.

You are also a beneficiary of this year’s budget, following the allocation of Ksh 5 billion for the fertilizer subsidy programme that is expected to reduce the cost of food production and ultimately reduce the retail cost of basic food items.

In the wake of speculation and criticism of the crucial debut budget of the Kenya Kwanza government released on Thursday some sectors are indeed smiling.

Among the main benefactors of the 27.6pc allocation to the Ministry of education are the 20,000 unemployed teachers set to be hired in the new financial year.

To facilitate capitation towards implementation of Competency Based Curriculum (CBC), Ksh 10 billion has been added to Junior Secondary Schools increasing the total allocation to Ksh 25.5 billion from the current Ksh 15 billion.

University students are also among those celebrating following the doubling of HELB allocation from Ksh 15 billion to Ksh 30 billion.

The public service commission will also be required to absorb 8,000 interns from the current 4,000 annually with each being paid a monthly salary of Ksh 25,000.

Prices of basic food commodities are set to come down with a 5 Billion shillings allocation to the Fertiliser Subsidy program that will see farmers access fertilizer at a lower cost and maximize on production.

Oil distributors who were not paid in the previous regime will receive their dues following the government’s allocation of Ksh 25 billion to clear the arrears.

An additional Ksh 10 billion will go to the hustler fund and Ksh 3 billion to complete 181 stalled markets across the country.