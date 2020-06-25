Govt to install high mast CCTV security cameras in Gikomba

The government will in three months time install high mast CCTV security cameras, in Gikomba Market to solve the frequent arson attacks and congestion in the market.

A perimeter wall, a borehole, a 100,000-litre water tank and a solid waste management and drainage system will also be constructed.

Speaking Thursday afternoon after touring the market in the backdrop of a fire outbreak earlier, Principal Secretary, State Department Of Interior at Ministry of Interior Dr. Eng. Karanja Kibicho said they will work with the National Police, intelligence agencies, residents, leaders and business people of Gikomba to arrest and prosecute the culprits behind the frequent arson attacks in the Market.

He added that the 399 households affected by the Gikomba Market fire will receive government support.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We shall build a perimeter wall around the new market building that is coming up. The other wall will be built around the general Gikomba Market. The State Department for Housing and Urban Development will ensure that within three months, we shall have built the wall. The funds are available and the engineers will be deployed immediately. The walls will help isolate the areas in case there is a fire so that it doesn’t spread like we have seen today.”

” We have also asked the National Police Service-Kenya , the NMS and Safaricom to work together to install CCTV security cameras. ” He said.

He added that the government together with the NMS will construct a borehole and install still-storage tanks to assist in quelling fire in the event of an outbreak.

At the same time, he challenged the Leaders and the business community in Gikomba have been challenged to volunteer information to help bring the culprits responsible for the frequent arson cases in the market to book.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting at the Pumwani ACC’s office with security officials and select business community representatives, Dr. Kibicho said that the perpetrators are known and it was therefore the responsibility of the area residents, leaders and business people to help security agencies to apprehend them.

“No intelligence service or police officer can succeed in apprehending the culprits or solving these mystery infernos without your input,” he said.

He added that a command center has been established at Nyayo House fifth floor, where any matter pertaining to the market can be reported.

“The business people and the Gikomba community can take advantage of the report desk by assisting the Government to collect sufficient intelligence so as to name the culprits responsible for causing these fires. We don’t believe these are natural fires. To get in touch, contact the call center on 0728906554.” He said

Dr. Kibicho admonished the arsonists and said that the Government will not be cowed by the perpetrators and that the land in question will remain public and will never be converted for private use.

The PS said that the Government will integrate measures aimed at providing a permanent solution to the perennial arson problem.

He had been accompanied to the area by State Department for Housing and Urban Development PS Mr. Charles Hinga, Kamukunji MP Hon. Yusuf Hassan, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General (DG) Major Mohamed Badi, Nairobi Regional Commander Mr. Philip Ndolo and Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega.

The area most affected by Thursday’s fire was the cereals and ‘mitumba’ sections of the Gikomba market adjacent to Solidarity Building that houses the Central Organisation of Trade Unions(COTU) offices.

The fire comes barely two months after traders lost property of unknown value after night flames gutted several stall in April.