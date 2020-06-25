Govt to install high mast CCTV security cameras in Gikomba

Written By: Claire Wanja
24

Many traders are counting losses following the fire outbreak.

The government will in three months time install high mast CCTV security cameras, in Gikomba Market to solve the frequent arson attacks and congestion in the market. 

A perimeter wall, a borehole, a 100,000-litre water tank and a solid waste management and drainage system will also be constructed.

Speaking Thursday afternoon after touring the market in the backdrop of a fire outbreak earlier, Principal Secretary, State Department Of Interior at Ministry of Interior Dr. Eng. Karanja Kibicho said they will work with the National Police, intelligence agencies, residents, leaders and business people of Gikomba to arrest and prosecute the culprits behind the frequent arson attacks in the Market.

He added that the 399 households affected by the Gikomba Market fire will receive government support.

“We shall build a perimeter wall around the new market building that is coming up. The other wall will be built around the general Gikomba Market. The State Department for Housing and Urban Development will ensure that within three months, we shall have built the wall. The funds are available and the engineers will be deployed immediately.  The  walls  will  help  isolate  the areas  in  case  there  is  a  fire  so  that  it  doesn’t  spread  like  we  have  seen today.”

” We have also asked the National Police Service-Kenya , the NMS and Safaricom to work together to install CCTV security cameras. ” He said.

The Government has pledged to find a permanent solution to the problem

He added that the government together with the NMS will construct a borehole and install still-storage tanks to assist in quelling fire in the event of an outbreak.

At the same time, he challenged the Leaders and the business community in Gikomba have been challenged to volunteer information  to  help  bring  the  culprits  responsible  for  the  frequent  arson cases in the market to book.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting at the Pumwani ACC’s office with security officials and select business community representatives, Dr.  Kibicho said that the perpetrators are known and it was therefore the responsibility of the area residents, leaders and business people to help security agencies to apprehend them.

“No intelligence service or police officer can succeed in apprehending the culprits or solving these mystery infernos without your input,” he said.

He added that a command center  has been  established at Nyayo House fifth floor,  where  any  matter  pertaining  to  the  market  can  be  reported.

“The business people and the Gikomba community can take advantage of the report  desk  by  assisting  the  Government  to  collect  sufficient  intelligence so  as  to  name  the  culprits  responsible  for  causing  these  fires.  We don’t believe these are natural fires. To get in touch, contact the call center on 0728906554.”  He said

Dr. Kibicho admonished the arsonists and said that the Government will not be cowed by the perpetrators and that the land in question will remain public and will never be converted for private use.

The  PS  said  that  the  Government  will  integrate  measures  aimed  at providing a permanent solution to the perennial arson problem.

He had been accompanied to the area by State Department for Housing and Urban Development PS  Mr. Charles Hinga, Kamukunji MP Hon. Yusuf Hassan,  Nairobi Metropolitan Services  (NMS)  Director  General  (DG)  Major  Mohamed  Badi,  Nairobi Regional Commander Mr. Philip Ndolo  and Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega.

The area most affected by Thursday’s fire was the cereals and ‘mitumba’ sections of the Gikomba market adjacent to Solidarity Building that houses the Central Organisation of Trade Unions(COTU) offices.

The fire comes barely two months after traders lost property of unknown value after night flames gutted several stall in April.

